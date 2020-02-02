AllSafe Price Hits $0.0234 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. AllSafe has a market cap of $214,213.00 and approximately $3,319.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 38.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

