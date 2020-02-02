Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

NYSE:ALL opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $120.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

