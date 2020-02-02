Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,797 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up about 2.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Allstate worth $24,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Allstate by 19.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $118.54. 1,754,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,099. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $120.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

