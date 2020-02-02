ALLUVA Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ALLUVA has a total market cap of $96,418.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ALLUVA has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One ALLUVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ALLUVA Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

