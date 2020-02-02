Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

