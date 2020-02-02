Alpha Coin (APC) Market Cap Reaches $9,818.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $9,818.00 and approximately $15,542.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000573 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

