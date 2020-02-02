Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,434.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,402.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,275.81. The stock has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

