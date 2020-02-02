Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,402.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

