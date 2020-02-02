Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Markel worth $22,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Markel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock opened at $1,172.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,157.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,216.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $280,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,555,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,175.39, for a total value of $293,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,801,812.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,534 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.