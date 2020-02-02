Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,000. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of PerkinElmer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $69,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

