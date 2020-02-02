Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 1,392 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Constellation Brands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

