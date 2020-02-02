Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 5,278 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 576,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,027. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

