Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 749 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after acquiring an additional 125,376 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 177,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,865,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 108,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LFUS opened at $176.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.48. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.