Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,760 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $30,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 98.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.96.

SHW stock opened at $556.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.30 and its 200 day moving average is $552.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $397.00 and a one year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

