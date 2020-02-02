Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 46.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 57,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

