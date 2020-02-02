Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $313.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $240.59 and a one year high of $342.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.