Alta Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Cfra dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

UPS stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

