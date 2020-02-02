Alta Capital Management LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Intuit by 65.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $280.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.75. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.67 and a 52 week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.