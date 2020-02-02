Alta Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 793,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Kroger by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after buying an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

