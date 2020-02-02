Alta Capital Management LLC Has $25.70 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 30,994 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Expedia Group worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

