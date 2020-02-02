Alta Capital Management LLC Has $27.28 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $84.64 and a one year high of $143.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

