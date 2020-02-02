Alta Capital Management LLC Has $34.81 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 2.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $34,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after acquiring an additional 796,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,586,000 after acquiring an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,376,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,170,000 after acquiring an additional 837,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.94 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

