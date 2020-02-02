Alta Capital Management LLC Has $40.08 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

