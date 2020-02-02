Alta Capital Management LLC Has $43.35 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Becton Dickinson and worth $43,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $45,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 64,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $275.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $283.95. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

