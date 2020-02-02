Alta Capital Management LLC Invests $9.67 Million in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 230,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,665,000. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of US Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 290.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in US Foods by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,991,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 472,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $7,244,447.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

