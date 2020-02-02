Alta Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

FISV stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.17. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.