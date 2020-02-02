Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 555,875 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,875 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services makes up approximately 1.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of KAR Auction Services worth $24,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 370.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 366,454 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $21.02 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

