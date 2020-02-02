Alta Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $202,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $78.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

