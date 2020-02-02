Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $28,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average is $140.91.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UTX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

