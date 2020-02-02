Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 29,150 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 29,150 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $50,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

TJX Companies stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

