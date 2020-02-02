Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up approximately 1.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

