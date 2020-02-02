Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 2.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Amphenol worth $44,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $99.47 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $9,362,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,362,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $11,734,947. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

