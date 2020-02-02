Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Ulta Beauty worth $26,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $267.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.23. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

