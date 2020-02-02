Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,669 shares of the software’s stock after selling 34,989 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Altair Engineering by 83.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Altair Engineering by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 20.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the software’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 121.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the software’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 80,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $2,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,810 shares of company stock worth $3,941,631 in the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALTR opened at $36.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.96 and a beta of 1.40. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.04 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

