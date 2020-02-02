Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.04. Amarin reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $18.55 on Friday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.