Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 9.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,811.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

