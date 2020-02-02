Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,811.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

