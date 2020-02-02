American Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 18.8% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $29,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

GLD stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

