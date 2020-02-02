American Investment Services Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 949,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

