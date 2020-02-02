American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post sales of $15.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $14.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $61.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.15 million, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $87.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. American Superconductor had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

American Superconductor stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.68 million, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in American Superconductor by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 81,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 269.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 960,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

