American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stake Decreased by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 6.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in American Tower by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.74. 1,700,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,407. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.02. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $168.88 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.