America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.74. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRMT. ValuEngine lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,653,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $109.78. 47,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $725.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

