AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,204,721.79. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 771.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

