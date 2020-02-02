Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 4,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $216.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

