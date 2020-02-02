Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Arjuna Capital’s 6th Largest Position

Arjuna Capital decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 3.2% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 55,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Shares of AMGN opened at $216.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

