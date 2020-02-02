Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85,166 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.90.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.05. 5,955,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

