Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $252.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.90.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.69. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Amgen by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after buying an additional 241,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

