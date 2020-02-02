Amon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,300.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Amon has a market cap of $715,039.00 and $1,300.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Amon has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amon

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

