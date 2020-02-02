AmonD (AMON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63,064.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $540,478.00 and approximately $63,064.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, BitMart, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.60 or 0.02989967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00196269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,013,004 tokens. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Hanbitco, CPDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

