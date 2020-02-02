Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,216,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,818,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average is $247.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

